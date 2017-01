The Tulsa Fire Department says no one was inside a home that went up in flames just before day break this morning. The fire was in the Sungate neighborhood near 53rd and South Memorial.

Smoke and flames were visible across the city. Two elderly people lived in the home, but were apparently not home at the time of the fire.

The temperature was 27-degrees at the time of the blaze. That made for a cold fire fight. The wind pushed the wind-chill into the teens.