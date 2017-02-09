Female-Led Music Festival Comes to River West Festival Park in May

A MisFEST preview with singer and guitarist Bat-Or Kalo of KALO

River West Festival Park will host roughly a dozen female-led acts at a new music festival May 13.

MisFEST — Mis is short for "Music Is She" — organizers want to empower women and provide a platform for them to succeed in the music industry.

"Whether it's sound engineering, video production ... songwriting, performing, instrumentation — and just to truly have a community of women that support one another, because we're just stronger in collaboration than we are in competition," said Amira Al-Jiboori.

YWCA of Tulsa CEO Vanessa Finley said MisFEST fits her organization’s mission of advocacy, which can take many forms.

"Advocacy, it starts at the grassroots level, often can get to the policy level, but it's also just trying to change the court of public opinion and really standing up for social justice in all that you do," Finley said.

All proceeds from the event will benefit YWCA of Tulsa and River Parks Authority.

MisFEST has also partnered with the Rock and Roll Camp for Girls to show younger kids music can be a profession.