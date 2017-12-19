FBI to Help in Oklahoma State Department of Health Investigation

Two federal agencies are now participating in a probe of financial mismanagement at the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The FBI and the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will partner with Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter's office to investigate issues relating to the use of federal funds at the health department.

The partnership means the management of state and federal funding is under scrutiny.

"I appreciate the collaboration of the FBI and HHS in insuring that we can conduct a thorough and exacting review of the situation at OSDH," Hunter said in a news release. "We will get to the bottom of what happened there."

Several top Health Department officials have resigned over the financial issues, including Health Commissioner Terry Cline. The Legislature appropriated $30 million during a special session last month so the agency could pay its bills.

Acting Commissioner Preston Doerflinger has attributed the health department's shortfall to "agency creep" and "bloat."