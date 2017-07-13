Fatal Police Shooting in Oklahoma City

Police have released the names of a man fatally shot by Oklahoma City police and of the officers involved.

Capt. Bo Mathews said Thursday that 33-year-old Dorsey Glenn Taulbee Jr. of Oklahoma City died after seven officers opened fire when Taulbee first shot at them.

Mathews said he doesn't know how many shots were fired or how many times Taulbee was struck in the shooting early Wednesday inside a southwest Oklahoma City home.

Mathews said Sgts. Tyler Head, Harrison Fincham and Chase Ladd and Officers Mohammed Tabiai, Christopher Malley, James Runner and Justin Bailey went into the home to arrest Taulbee on a felony assault warrant.

Mathews said a weapon was found at the scene.

The officers are on paid leave pending an investigation.