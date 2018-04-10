Fallin Signs Hotel/Motel Tax Repeal

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signed three measures into law Tuesday afternoon, including a bill repealing the $5 lodging tax in the revenue package she approved last month.

The hotel/motel tax was expected to bring in $50 million a year, but the state Senate couldn't come up with the three-fourths majority needed to pass the entire revenue package without an agreement to strike the lodging tax.

Fallin also signed measures approving ball and dice gaming and requiring third-party online retailers to collect and remit sales tax for business on sites like Amazon. Those laws are expected to bring in more than $40 million for public schools.

Fallin said today’s action should complete funding K-12 public schools for the 2019 fiscal year. She encouraged legislators to turn their attention to issues like criminal justice and the financial needs of other core services, like public safety and health and human services.

Fallin signed a $2.9 billion appropriations bill for common education last week. It included additional funding for teacher and support staff raises, textbooks, the state aid formula, and health care costs.