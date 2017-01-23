Double Homicide at Sapulpa Business

Two people are dead after being shot to death last night at a small convenience store and gas station in Sapulpa. No names have been released.

The OSBI has been called in to aid the Sapulpa Police Department in its investigation. The business is a Main and Burnham in Sapulpa.

Police believe robbery may have been the motive for the double homicide.

Investigators believe the victims were a customer and a clerk. No suspects have been identified, but authorities say they are reviewing surveillance video from the store.