"Dodge City: Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson & the Wickedest Town in the American West" (Encore Broadcast)

(Please note: This interview originally aired back in February.) Lots of mythology surrounding the Old West, of course, and lots of rich history, too. On this program, we explore both. Our guest is Tom Clavin, the popular historian whose latest book is "Dodge City: Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson, and the Wickedest Town in the American West." As was noted of this book by the Houston Press: "Thorough, compelling, and entertaining.... Clavin sprinkles in fascinating tidbits about life and culture in the Old West.... [He] vividly re-creates a time, a town, and an era that it seems incomprehensible occurred less than 150 years ago. In [this book], he provides a reality check to the countless books, TV shows, and movies about the Old West."