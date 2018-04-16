A Discussion with Paige Davis, Author of "Here We Grow"

On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, our guest is the writer, cancer survivor, entrepreneur, and former Tulsa resident, Paige Davis, who is also the author of a new memoir: "Here We Grow: Mindfulness Through Cancer and Beyond." Davis will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming symposium known as Celebrating the Art of Healing 2018: "The Future is Now." This all-day symposium will happen Saturday, April 28th, at the Town & Country School in Tulsa (at 8906 E. 34th Street). The event is free and open to cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and healthcare professionals -- but please note that space is limited and registration is required. More details (including how to register) are posted here.