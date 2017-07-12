Democrats Win Special Elections

Democrats have swept two special elections in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas for state representative and senator after the resignation of Republican lawmakers.

In House District 75, which includes portions of east Tulsa and north Broken Arrow, unofficial results show voters picked Democrat Karen Gaddis over Republican Tressa Nunley. Both were vying to replace former Republican state Rep. Dan Kirby, who resigned this year after two former legislative assistants accused him of sexual harassment.

In Senate District 44 in south Oklahoma City, voters selected Democrat Michael Brooks over Republican Joe Griffin. He'll replace ex-state Sen. Ralph Shortey, who faces three felony counts alleging he solicited a 17-year-old boy for sex.

And in a special Republican primary for Norman's House District 46, Republican voters picked Darin Chambers over Charlie Samples and Jimmy Shannon to oppose Democrat Jacob Rosencrants on Sept. 12.