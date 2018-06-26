Our guest is Allen Gannett, the founder and CEO of TrackMaven, a software analytics firm whose clients have included Microsoft, Marriott, Home Depot, Aetna, and Honda. He joins us to discuss his new book, "The Creative Curve: How to Develop the Right Idea, at the Right Time." As was noted of this book by Publishers Weekly: "In this stimulating business manual, Gannett...discusses recent psychological research into the appeal that both the novel and the familiar hold for people, writing that successful innovators 'find the sweet spot' between 'safety and surprise, similarity and difference.' Gannett debunks the myth that creativity is imparted to select individuals by sharing the little-known but entertaining backstories to enduring creative breakthroughs by the Beatles, J.K. Rowling, and others. He also examines whether hard work and practice can compensate for a lack of innate talent. The central focus of Gannett's treatise for entrepreneurs with an idea centers on his 'four laws of the creative curve,' which include consumption (familiarizing oneself with a chosen field), imitation (learning from successful predecessors), creative communities (finding collaborators and/or a support group), and iterations ('the use of data-driven processes to refine ideas')."