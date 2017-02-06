Councilor, Mayor Creating Tulsa African-American Affairs Commission

Tulsa is on track to have an African-American Affairs Commission after a couple years of delays.

An ordinance creating the commission goes to the city council this week. The ordinance calls for 23 members to be appointed for terms beginning May 1.

"Tulsa has often been called a tale of two cities. This is one step in the right direction to bring this to a tale of one city," said City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, who represents north Tulsa's District 1. "We still have a long way to go — don't make no mistake about that — but this is a very good, positive step so that we can work together and truly be the city that everyone can look up to."

Hall-Harper has led the charge and said the focus will be addressing disparities in health, education, income and economic development.

"We would definitely prioritize those issues and concerns that we want to see addressed as soon as possible and then those that, you know, can wait," Hall-Harper said.

Hall-Harper pushed for the commission before and during last year’s city council campaign. The commission was delayed more than two years under former Mayor Dewey Bartlett.

The delays were the subject of protests outside of city hall.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said Tulsa's racial disparities in many areas are part of what motivated him to run for mayor.

"As we look ahead four years from now to the 100th commemoration of the worst race riot in American history, it's important that we in Tulsa have a commission like this that is looking at the issues that face African-Americans in our city and provides positive recommendations," Bynum said.

The African-American Affairs Commission will advise Bynum and the city council on matters affecting the black community, from culture to jobs.

The commission will join four others related to human rights, including ones dedicated to Hispanic affairs, Indian affairs and the status of women.