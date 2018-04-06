Contest Rules

Public Radio Tulsa will offer online, live on-air and other various contests throughout the year. The duration and timing of the contest giveaway will be identified by the on-air host at the time of the contest or will be otherwise disclosed. The dates, times, entry methods, winner selection and prizes may vary with each contest.

Prizes are awarded, unless otherwise announced, by a random drawing of all eligible entries.

Participants consent to the use of their names on the air and/or online if they win.

Eligibility: Contests are open only to legal residents of the United States. Employees of Public Radio Tulsa and their household members are excluded. Must be 18 years of age to enter and currently located in the United States.

No contribution or purchase is necessary: Making a contribution will not increase your chances of winning. All federal, state, local and municipal laws and regulations apply. Void where prohibited.

How to enter: Entry method will be specified at the beginning of each contest, usually by completing an online form. Limited to one entry per person. Multiple entries and incomplete entries will be disqualified.

Online entry form for the Spring 2018 Fund Drive Contest is found HERE.

Prize winner selection: Winner will be notified by phone or email. If winner cannot be contacted, refuses the prize, or is ineligible, an alternate winner will be selected by the same method.

Prizes: Prizes are nontransferable, are not redeemable for cash, and cannot be exchanged for other merchandise. Public Radio Tulsa reserves the right to substitute any prize with a prize of equal or greater value. Winners are responsible for any additional costs associated with using the prize, including all federal, state, and local taxes which may apply.

All prizes are awarded “as is” and without warranty of any kind. Any valuation of prizes is based on available information provided to the station from the contest sponsor.

By entering, participants agree to these official rules; all decisions by Public Radio Tulsa are final. Noncompliance with the official rules will result in disqualification.

Odds of Winning: The odds of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible entries received. Making a purchase or contribution will not increase the odds of winning.

General: Public Radio Tulsa and its contest sponsors are not responsible for malfunctions of broadcast transmission or reception, or any delayed entries due to delays in online broadcasts. PRT and its sponsors are not responsible for inaccurate transmission of, or failure to receive entry information for any reason. Public Radio Tulsa and its sponsors are not responsible for any injury or damage to any computer related to or resulting from displaying entry materials or from entering any contests.

Public Radio Tulsa reserves the right to cancel any contest, at its sole discretion, for any reason. All entries become the property of PRT and will not be acknowledged or returned.

By entering, participants agree to release Public Radio Tulsa, its sponsors, divisions, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers and employees from any and all liability for any injury, loss or damage of any kind caused by participation or resulting from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any prize, and acknowledge that said parties have not made any warranty, representation or guarantee, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize, including, but not limited to, its quality.