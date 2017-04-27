Collectively Calling on Oklahoma to Fix Its Budget Woes: The Save Our State Coalition

Related Program: 
What's to be done regarding the troubling condition of Oklahoma's budget? Lawmakers in OKC have only about a month left to address this serious budget shortfall in the 2017 session of the Oklahoma Legislature, and fixing what Gov. Fallin has recently called "the state's structural budget deficit" seems less and less likely. Therefore, about two dozen nonprofit and professional organizations from across the state have formed the so-called Save Our State Coalition. Our guest is David Blatt, executive director of the OK Policy Institute, which is a member of this coalition. As noted in this regard at the OK Policy website: "We can’t wait another year to fix this. Our schools have already seen funding cuts larger than any other state, and they are struggling to keep class sizes down, to keep well-qualified teachers, or even to keep their doors open five days a week. Nursing homes, rural hospitals, and county health departments are looking at shutting down or cutting back on crucial health services. We could see shuttered state parks, furloughed state troopers, and other deep cuts to basic services for Oklahomans. Without budget reforms this year, revenues may plunge to an all-time low compared to what our communities need to thrive and what Oklahomans expect. That is why the Save Our State Coalition has united behind the Blueprint for a Better Budget, a sensible plan that will: 1) Place Oklahoma on a sustainable path by getting away from one-time revenues and budget gimmicks; 2) Prevent drastic cuts to state services; and 3) Invest in core government services like education, public safety, healthcare, and transportation."

In the Wake of the Revenue Failure, Discussing the State Budget for This Year and Next

By Feb 27, 2017

Earlier this week, on Tuesday the 21st, the State Board of Equalization met in Oklahoma City to approve revised revenue estimates for FY 2017 and FY 2018. The revised estimates for FY 2017 are for revenues to be "under" by some $296 million, or 5.7 percent, and thus a revenue failure has been declared. This is the third time since 2000 that there have been revenue failures for the state budget in two consecutive years; it also happened in 2002-03 and 2009-10. How did the State of Oklahoma (once again) get here? And does the budget outlook for next year look any better?

Election 2016 in Oklahoma: A Postgame Discussion with David Blatt of the OK Policy Institute

By Nov 9, 2016

The "penny sales tax" for education didn't pass, but voters here in the Sooner State did back criminal justice reform; the "Right to Farm" State Question was rejected, yet Republicans won big all over Oklahoma on Election Day, as, indeed, they did nationwide. On this edition of StudioTulsa, we are joined by David Blatt of the OK Policy Institute, an non-partisan, non-profit think tank.

Looking Back at the Recently Completed Oklahoma Legislative Session

By May 31, 2016

"An inadequate budget has state continuing to sink to the bottom." "Legislature cuts budgets for all, except the Legislature." Such have been two recent headlines for editorials appearing in the Tulsa World. On this edition of ST, we look back at the recently completed -- and widely criticized -- Oklahoma Legislative Session, a contentious affair that saw lawmakers cutting spending as well as tax credits, and struggling to find new revenue amid an unprecedented $1.3 billion budget shortfall.

Regarding Bills Moving Forward in the Oklahoma State Legislature: A Review

By Mar 14, 2016

On Thursday of last week, the State Legislature arrived at a deadline for moving legislation forward -- and thus many bills advanced in the Oklahoma Legislature from one chamber into the other, while many other bills were, in effect, killed. On this edition of ST, we discuss several of the bills now moving forward while also offering a review of several of the troubling issues facing state lawmakers more generally (such as the state budget gap, of course). Our guest is Gene Perry, the Policy Director at the non-profit, non-partisan Oklahoma Policy Institute.

As State Budget Revenues Fall Short, Higher Education Faces A Squeeze

By Mar 3, 2017

Eric Greitens had barely been Missouri's governor for a week when he faced a pretty tough decision: cutting the Show Me State's budget.

As State Budgets Falter, Oklahoma Turns to Other States to Fight Its Most Dangerous Wildfires

By Joe Wertz Mar 16, 2017

Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow.

Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow.