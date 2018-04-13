Related Program: 
Classical Tulsa

Classical Tulsa Podcast: An Interview with Composer Noam Faingold

By Jason Heilman 15 minutes ago

Composer Noam Faingold
Credit Courtesy

On this Classical Tulsa podcast, host Jason Heilman sits down with composer Noam Faingold ahead of the world premiere of his brand-new work, "Others", by the Signature Symphony on Saturday, April 21. Noam describes his unusual path to becoming a composer and discusses some  of his compositions, including his "Etiquette" for solo cello (performed by Tess Remy-Schumacher) and "The Abyss Looks Back" for string trio (performed by Sound Energy), as well as his recent rock album with his own group, Burning City Orchestra. This podcast offers you the story behind the music heard on Classical 88.7's weekly program, Classical Tulsa.

