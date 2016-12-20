Citizen Committee Taking Field Trips for Work on Broken Arrow Recycling Plan

A Broken Arrow recycling committee went out for some field research.

The citizen committee went to a Metropolitan Environmental Trust recycling center in Broken Arrow to see what the M.e.t does and how the city’s anticipated residential curbside recycling program could affect it.

The committee will also visit Covanta’s incinerator and where Mr. Murph dumpsters go.

"All the members of the committee are invested in our city, community and neighborhoods, and to that end, the committee is vital to recommend the direction and future foundation for our solid waste sustainability efforts," said Broken Arrow General Services Director Lee Zirk.

If the committee, which met for the first time last month, makes a recommendation by mid-summer as expected, Broken Arrow could start a residential curbside recycling program by late next year.

Responding to a survey, 80 percent of Broken Arrow residents said they would recycle more if they had a curbside program.