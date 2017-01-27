Cherokee Nation Official Offers Progressive Agenda for State Lawmakers

A representative of the Cherokee Nation has suggested Oklahoma lawmakers pursue an economically progressive agenda to achieve prosperity in the state.

"A good starting point — and it's not the solution — but a good starting point would be for the state legislature and other state leaders to start talking about raising the minimum wage," said Cherokee Nation Businesses Executive Vice President Chuck Garrett.

The tribe’s minimum wage is $9.50 an hour and all 6,500 Cherokee Nation Businesses employees make more.

"They range from food and beverage to accountants to marketing, a wide range of skills and career paths, but even our lowest-paid employee is making the equivalent of almost $40,000 a year," Garrett said.

Garrett said lawmakers need to address economic inequality in the state, both in earning extremes and in poverty’s racial disparities.

"These are the things that revolutions are caused by, and other forms of social unrest and instability stem from this type of economic condition," Garrett said.

Oklahoma is among 13 states offering the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour.