Changes Coming To Tulsa Jail Visitation Policies

In an effort to save money the Tulsa Jail will trim the number of jail visitation days from six to two. KWGS News has learned the changes will be officially announced in a news conference on Monday.

Some of the notable changes will include:

Reducing visitation days at DLM from 6 days a week to two. All visitation must be scheduled in advance and will be held on Sunday and Monday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

A background check will conducted on all applicants who wish to visit inmates. Applicants will need to fill out an application that will be available at www.tcso.org. Applications will also available in the lobby of the jail. Anyone who fails the background check will not be allowed to schedule jail visits.

Only immediate family members will be allowed to visit inmates, as well as attorneys, clergy and bondsmen.

The upcoming changes to visitation are expected to save an estimated $500,000 a year, as eight employees that currently work in visitation will fill job vacancies inside the jail.