The woman who crashed her car into a crowd of spectators at the 2015 OSU Homecoming parade has started her life prison sentence.

Adacia Chambers has been book at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center at McLoud. She entered a plea of no-contest to Second Degree Murder Charges earlier this month. She must serve 85% of her term before she can be considered for parole.

The crash in October of 2015 killed four people and injured over 40 others. Chambers has claimed she was mentally ill at the time.