Tulsa city crews are working again today on that massive waterline break near Woodward Park.

The 16-inch line caused water to bubble-up from under the street. The cold caused the pavement to turn into an impromptu ice-rink. The road eventually buckled from the collapse.

Crews will replace the busted line and then begin the process of repairing the roadway. If you can, you should avoid the area around 21st and Peoria. The break was apparently caused by the cold conditions.