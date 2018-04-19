Budget Agreement Near?

A key budget negotiator in the Oklahoma House says lawmakers are nearing a final agreement on a spending plan and are hoping to adjourn this year's legislative session three weeks early.

House Appropriations and Budget Committee Chairman Kevin Wallace said Wednesday he expects to finalize a deal this week with the Senate and governor's office on a $7.6 billion budget that includes slight funding increases for most state agencies. He said larger spending increases are targeted for the departments of corrections, human services, and mental health and substance abuse services.

The Legislature already approved about a 20 percent increase in funding for public schools, most for a teacher pay raise.

Wallace says a bill to be considered Thursday to restrict wind incentives could generate an additional $70 million annually.