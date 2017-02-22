The Brookings Institution's Ted Piccone Addresses the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with Ted Piccone, a senior fellow in the Project on International Order and Strategy as well as the Latin America Initiative at the Brookings Institution. His research is focused on global democracy and human rights policies, and he spoke recently at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations. Piccone is the author of "Five Rising Democracies and the Fate of the International Liberal Order," and his talk here in Tulsa was basically an extension of this book. His address entitled "Rising Powers and the U.S.-Led International Order." Piccone -- who served for eight years as a senior foreign policy advisor in the Clinton administration -- spoke with us here at KWGS when he was in town.
