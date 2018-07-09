Book Sale Thursday at Closed St. Gregory's University

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — Thousands of rare and historical books from a now-closed university in Oklahoma will be offered at auction on Thursday.

The Oklahoman reports the books from the library at St. Gregory's University include centuries-old religious texts stored in the school's Treasure Room.

Auctioneer Louis Dakil says about 3,000 historical books and documents dating from the 1400s to the 1900s are included in the sale in Shawnee.

St. Gregory's, a private liberal arts school established in 1875, was the only Roman Catholic university in Oklahoma. It closed last year amid financial troubles.

Also for sale are computers, office equipment, furniture, art, sports equipment, fitness center equipment, sports mats, like-new restaurant equipment and antique lab equipment.

St. Gregory's Abbey remains open.