On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, our guest is Dr. Rachel Carlton Abrams, who has been a board member of the American Holistic Medical Association since 2013. Dr. Abrams tells us about her remarkable new book, "BodyWise: Discovering Your Body’s Intelligence for Lifelong Health and Healing." As Tori Hudson, a nurse who's also the author of "The Women's Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine," has noted of this book: "Chronic fatigue, chronic pain, chronic sleep problems, anxiety/depression, weight gain, and a decrease in sexual function are a common list of problems I see in my practice every day, often all in the same individual. Dr. Abrams has taken her 20 years of clinical experience -- her research, insights, intuition, and intellect -- to bear in producing this resourceful book for women who have one or more of these problems. Readers can gain advice on common-sense practical approaches, plus be exposed to some of the most well-known natural medicine therapies to approach their health issues. Self-help resources such as 'BodyWise' can help to turn a life towards the positive."