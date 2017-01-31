Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"BodyWise: Discovering Your Body's Intelligence for Lifelong Health and Healing"

By 44 minutes ago
Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1
  • Aired on Monday, January 30th.
    Aired on Monday, January 30th.

On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, our guest is Dr. Rachel Carlton Abrams, who has been a board member of the American Holistic Medical Association since 2013. Dr. Abrams tells us about her remarkable new book, "BodyWise: Discovering Your Body’s Intelligence for Lifelong Health and Healing." As Tori Hudson, a nurse who's also the author of "The Women's Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine," has noted of this book: "Chronic fatigue, chronic pain, chronic sleep problems, anxiety/depression, weight gain, and a decrease in sexual function are a common list of problems I see in my practice every day, often all in the same individual. Dr. Abrams has taken her 20 years of clinical experience -- her research, insights, intuition, and intellect -- to bear in producing this resourceful book for women who have one or more of these problems. Readers can gain advice on common-sense practical approaches, plus be exposed to some of the most well-known natural medicine therapies to approach their health issues. Self-help resources such as 'BodyWise' can help to turn a life towards the positive."

Tags: 
Women's Issues
Personal Health and Well-Being
Medical Research
Health Care
Diets and Eating Habits
Fitness and Exercise
Medicine
Community Medicine
Nonfiction
John Henning Schumann

Related Content

ST Medical Monday -- "Our Bodies, Our Data: How Companies Make Billions Selling Our Medical Records"

By Jan 23, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, we speak with author Adam Tanner, who is a writer in residence at Harvard University's Institute for Quantitative Social Science. Tanner joins us to discuss his new book, "Our Bodies, Our Data: How Companies Make Billions Selling Our Medical Records." As was noted of this volume by Kirkus Reviews: "[This is] a disturbing look at the threat to privacy created by the lucrative and growing health care data-mining industry.

Therapy and Strategies for Treating Children for Trauma: A Chat with Dr. Sara Coffey

By Jan 9, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, a discussion of trauma-informed therapy. Our guest is Dr. Sara Coffey, who works in the OU-TU School of Community Medicine's Department of Psychiatry as an assistant professor in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. We speak her about her wide-ranging efforts to treat kids for various kinds of trauma -- how she helps kids regulate their emotions, articulate their feelings, feel better overall, deal with all sorts of issues, and understand that the trauma at hand isn't their fault.

The Year in Medical Journalism: A Chat with Gary Schwitzer of HealthNewsReview.org

By Dec 19, 2016

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we look back on the best and worst medical journalism of 2016 with Gary Schwitzer, the founder and publisher of the website HealthNewsReview.org. This website offers a daily appraisal of health-related reporting by major U.S. news outlets and organizations. Schwitzer has worked in various forms of health care journalism/communication for the past 40+ years; he knows this aspect of the medical world like no one else.

"The Gene: An Intimate History" (Encore Presentation)

By Dec 12, 2016

(Note: This interview originally aired in late June.) On this edition of ST, we speak with the widely acclaimed science writer, Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, who is best known for his landmark book about cancer, "The Emperor of All Maladies." He has a new book out, "The Gene," which he discusses with us today. As was noted of this book in a starred review in Publishers Weekly: "Mukherjee deftly relates the basic scientific facts about the way genes are believed to function, while making clear the aspects of genetics that remain unknown.

Public Housing and Personal Health: The Tulsa Housing Authority

By Dec 5, 2016

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we speak with two representatives from the Tulsa Housing Authority (or THA): Matt Letzig is the organization's Interim CEO and Terri Cole is its VP for Assisted Housing. THA, as noted at its website, "provides publicly assisted housing comprised of traditional public housing, mixed finance sites, and Section 8. Currently, THA provides assistance to more than 20,000 individuals, or 7,200 families....

A Free Lecture Here at TU -- "Food & Power: How Corporations Shape What We Eat and Drink"

By Sep 23, 2016

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with Philip Howard, a professor of community sustainability at Michigan State University. He's also president of the Agriculture, Food, and Human Values Society, and is a member of the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems.

StudioTulsa Medical Monday: "How Not to Die" (Encore Presentation)

By Nov 28, 2016

(Note: This show originally aired back in April.) It's a straightforward fact, yet it's also frequently overlooked or dismissed: the great majority of premature deaths in this country can be prevented through changes in diet and lifestyle. Now comes a bestselling book that describes these changes while also explaining how such nutritional modifications can sometimes do more for us than prescription meds, other pharmaceuticals, and surgical procedures. Our guest is Dr. Michael Greger, author of "How Not to Die: Discover the Foods Scientifically Proven to Prevent and Reverse Disease." As Dr.

"God's Hotel: A Doctor, a Hospital, and a Pilgrimage to the Heart of Medicine"

By Rich Fisher Apr 17, 2013

Our guest on ST is Dr. Victoria Sweet, an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and a prize-winning historian. Dr. Sweet practiced medicine for twenty years at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco --- and she's just published a book about this remarkable facility, and about her time there, and, indeed, about the state of health care in America today. This new book, just out from Riverhead Trade, is called "God's Hotel: A Doctor, a Hospital, and a Pilgrimage to the Heart of Medicine." As we read of this book (and of this place) at Dr.

"The ADHD Explosion: Myths, Medication, Money, and Today's Push for Performance"

By Apr 3, 2014

On this edition of ST, we speak with Dr. Stephen P. Hinshaw, Professor of Psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, and Vice-Chair for Psychology in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Hinshaw is also the editor of "Psychological Bulletin" --- and the co-author of a new book, "The ADHD Explosion: Myths, Medication, Money, and Today’s Push for Performance," which he discusses with us today.