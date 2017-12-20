Bixby Superintendent Out Amid Sexual Assault Investigation

An Oklahoma superintendent has resigned amid an investigation accusing school officials of failing to promptly report the sexual assault of a 16-year-old football player by several teammates.

The Bixby school board accepted the resignation Tuesday of Kyle Wood at a special meeting.

School administrators are accused of waiting eight days to report what they first deemed "an alleged hazing incident" after the player told them a teammate had inserted a pool cue into his anus through his shorts.

The board's decision not to suspend the accused officials pending the outcome of the investigation angered some in the community.

Wood's attorney, Paul DeMuro, says in a statement that his client didn't violate any law or school policy regarding reporting of child abuse and says Wood is cooperating with an outside investigation.

The board named Lydia Wilson as the acting superintendent. She is currently the principal of the Central Elementary School in Bixby.