Bill Giving Oklahoma Legislature Sole Authority over Gun Regulations Stalls

A bill preventing gun regulations in Oklahoma from anyone but state lawmakers failed to advance from the Senate Tuesday.

House Bill 2322 was another of several recent preemption bills considered by the legislature. Others have dealt with oil and gas regulations, and protection from discrimination for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer persons.

Sen. Kay Floyd said the measure goes too far because it would affect current state law.

"Any existing or future orders, anything we have right now — orders, policies ordinances or regulations -- in this field are null and void," Floyd said.

Sen. Kevin Matthews said striking local gun regulations from the books runs afoul of local control.

"The fact that the NRA supports this bill — that's not my local police department. That's not my local mayor," Matthews said.

Sen. Nathan Dahm shot back at opponents who hammered him for trying to interfere with local control.

"While I fully believe in local control, I do not believe that local governments should have the right or the authority to violate our rights," Dahm said. "I don't think local governments should have the authority to take away my right to freedom of speech, to freedom of religion."

The measure got 23 "yes" and 22 "no" votes, but that was not enough for it to advance. It may be reconsidered this session.