B.A. Council Debates Ways to Block Restaurant With Gaming

The Broken Arrow City Council discusses its options for dealing with a planned restaurant on tribal land. The restaurant is not the problem; it is the fact the owners want to offer gaming on the Kialegee Tribal Town property.

The off-shoot of the Muscogee Creek Tribe tried in the past to build a casino about a half-mile away from where the new Embers Grill is being constructed. That effort was halted after the Tribe and the Indian Gaming Commission got involved.

Broken Arrow has few options. It has no jurisdiction on tribal allotment land. The B.A. City Council discussed how to deal with the situation at last night’s meeting. Those discussions will continue at the August 1st Council gathering.