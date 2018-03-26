AUDIO: James Gallogly Named Next OU President

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents has named a longtime energy company executive as the university's next president.

The regents announced Monday that 65-year-old Jim Gallogly will become OU's 14th president on July 1.

He will succeed David Boren, who announced in September that that he would step down on June 30 from the post he's held since 1994.

Gallogly is a was former chairman and CEO of LyondellBasell, a petrochemical, polymers and refining company. He also worked as an executive with ConocoPhillips, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and Phillips Petroleum Company and earlier practiced law with a private firm in Denver, Colorado.

He is currently a director of Continental Resources in Oklahoma City.