Architect Tabbed For Tulsa's Dylan Center

The foundation that acquired part of Bob Dylan's archives has selected a lead architect and exhibit designer for the anticipated public center in Oklahoma dedicated to the music icon.

The George Kaiser Family Foundation has chosen Seattle-based Olson Kundig to design the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa. It will focus on the study and appreciation of Dylan and his cultural significance.

The center will be located next to a facility dedicated to Woody Guthrie, one of Dylan's influences.

More than 1,000 pieces of the archives spanning Dylan's six-decade career are currently available to scholars at the Gilcrease Museum's Helmerich Center for American Research in Tulsa. The collection includes studio sessions, film reels and caches of unpublished lyrics.

The center is expected to open in 2021.