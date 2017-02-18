Another Mistrial in the Shannon Kepler Case

For a second time, Judge Sharon Holmes declares a mistrial in the First Degree Murder case of Shannon Kepler. The former Tulsa Police Officer was accused of killing Jeremy Lake. Lake was his estranged daughter's boy friend.

After over eight hours of deliberation the jury was unable to reach a verdict, where all 12 jurors agreed. Kepler's attorney, Richard O'Carroll, painted the case as self-defense, claiming Kepler was fearful for his own safety when he took the action.

A hearing is set for later this month to see if prosecutors will seek a third trial.