Andy Shauf, 'Quite Like You' (Live At Pickathon)

The forested amphitheater at Pickathon is a tailor-made conduit for an intimate songwriter like Andy Shauf. His album The Party unspools a series of observational vignettes set at a party, none more wistful than the song "Quite Like You." It tells the story of misread signals and a betrayal of friendship. Its bittersweet tone is gracefully underscored with the addition of a pair of clarinetists in this 2017 performance from the Woods Stage.
Pickathon turns 20 years old this year and returns on Aug. 3 - 5, with Built to Spill, Broken Social Scene, Phosphorescent, Shakey Graves and Slingshot artist Jamila Woods.
