All This Merriment on All This Jazz: It's the Christmas Eve Show

Listen for the next broadcast of All This Jazz, beginning at 9pm on Saturday the 24th, right here on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS-FM...and online by way of our "Listen Live" stream at PublicRadioTulsa.org.

ATJ delivers three hours of modern jazz -- across a wide range of styles -- each and every Saturday night, from 9 o'clock till midnight. (We also offer a 7pm re-airing of ATJ on Sunday evenings, on Jazz 89.5-2, which is Public Radio Tulsa's all-jazz HD Radio channel.)

Our forthcoming program will be the (drum roll, please) 2016 All This Jazz Holiday Show...airing on Xmas Eve, no less. And so we'll dig jazz takes on themes like "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," "Winter Wonderland," "The Christmas Waltz," "The Holly and the Ivy," and (of course) "Jingle Bells," to name just a few.

Join us for a broadcast that'll feature everyone from Ella Fitzgerald to Dexter Gordon to Kenny Burrell (per the LP cover shown here) -- and from Vince Guaraldi to Jimmy Smith to The Classical Jazz Quartet.

Oh, and as a special, treat -- a holiday gift, if you like, arriving in the third and final hour of our show -- I'll be reading a short story by Paul Auster that first appeared in The New York Times on Christmas Day of 1990: "Auggie Wren's Christmas Story." A wonderful piece, and one that I like to read every year at this time. Join us.

(Two final points: ATJ playlist information can usually be found -- or at least searched for -- right about here...and we also maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks.)

