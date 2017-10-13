Aldean Takes the Stage in Tulsa

Country star Jason Aldean took a defiant tone as he resumed his tour almost two weeks after a gunman opened fire during his show in Las Vegas, killing 58 people.

Aldean said he won't be shaken by anyone trying to make Americans live in fear.

Three songs into his Thursday performance in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Aldean said he wanted fans to enjoy the show concertgoers at the Route 91 festival didn't get to see because of the shooting.

Fans cheered, pumped their fists and held up American flags during Aldean's five-minute speech.

Aldean canceled three shows last week out of respect for the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting.