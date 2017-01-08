Agency: Suspect in Blaine County Homicide Arrested

The state's top law enforcement agency has arrested an Oklahoma man in connection with a Blaine County homicide.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said 35-year-old Alan Dale Brower was taken into custody late Friday after he was arrested at a relative's home in Watonga.

Brower was booked in the Blaine County jail on complaints of first-degree murder, second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

The OSBI said Brower was living with the victim, 30-year-old Karlie Pierce, along with three children.

The state medical examiner said Pierce had a fractured neck. Her partially-burned body was discovered earlier in the week by a rancher.

Online jail records did not indicate whether Brower had an attorney.