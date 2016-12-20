Advocacy Center, District Attorney Partner to Better Address Child Abuse

A nonprofit helping abused children in Craig, Mayes and Rogers counties got a boost Tuesday from agencies it works with.

A sexual assault investigator and a special prosecutor from the district attorney’s office are now under the William W. Barnes Children’s Advocacy Center roof.

"Let's say you have an investigation that comes in or a child that comes in to be interviewed. We have a DA investigator there that can immediately assist with that ... , and we've also got a prosecutor there," said District Attorney Matt Ballard. "From the time you have somebody coming into the center, you have people on site that could investigate it and then will be the ones that actually prosecute the case."

The center serves around 350 children a year, many of them victims of sexual abuse. The center was busy even Tuesday when the partnership was announced.

"They had interviews booked all day, starting at 11:30," Ballard said. "So, they have a a lot of kids, unfortunately, that come through there, but it's a great resource for law enforcement in the community."

A Cherokee Nation Indian Child Welfare Specialist is also working out of the advocacy center now. The center staff includes a forensic interviewer, family advocate, therapist and doctors.