4 Chickasha School Faculty Members Suspended

Four faculty members of a central Oklahoma school district have been suspended amid an investigation into alleged abuse and embezzlement within the district.

Chickasha Public Schools suspended Athletic Director Yohance Brown, Assistant Superintendent of Transportation and Maintenance Pete Bush, Special Services Director Pam Huggins and administrative assistant Stacy Crutchfield last week.

The district's attorney, Richard O'Carroll, says the district is conducting "an independent investigation" of the allegations.

The suspended employees' attorney, Woody Glass, wrote that Interim Superintendent Cindy Schmidt "failed to provide any information to support such a drastic action on behalf of the district" when she notified the employees of their suspensions. Glass says the allegations should be proven by credible and believable evidence.

Hundreds of people attended a recent school board meeting in support of the suspended employees.