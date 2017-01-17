2 of 3 Homicide Victims Identified by Tulsa Police

Tulsa police are investigating after three people were found shot to death at a home on the city's north side.

Sgt. Dave Walker says officers responding to reports of a shooting at about 2 a.m. Monday found 28-year-old Thomas Lee Brown and his mother — 52-year-old Cara Brown — dead of apparent gunshot wounds. Police say a man was also found dead of apparent gunshot wound. His name hasn't been released.

Police say the home had apparently been rummaged through or ransacked before police arrived. Police speculate the murders may have been drug related.

No suspect information has been released.