10 Arrested After Easter Bunny Brings Pot to POTtowatomie County

Authorities in Oklahoma say 10 people have been charged with drug-related offenses after a marijuana cigarette found inside a child's Easter basket at a school led police to a home were marijuana was growing.

The Shawnee News-Star reports that the police investigation began last month after a teacher who was counting Easter eggs discovered the marijuana cigarette inside a student's basket at school. Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano says the basket had been dropped off by the student's aunt.

Lozano says officers later executed a search warrant at a home where officers found marijuana plants growing in Styrofoam containers. She says officers also found drug paraphernalia and a shotgun in the home.

Ten people who were in at the home at the time were charged last week by prosecutors.