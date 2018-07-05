You Made It Happen

The books have JUST slammed shut on our fiscal year, and we’re grateful to report that – in spite of increased engineering expenses in June – we are in sound financial shape.

Why?

Because of all of you who contributed to Public Radio Tulsa last month. Your gifts, large and small, first-time and “a little something extra,” added up to over $15,500 donated in June: a 35% increase over June 2017.

Your donations help fuel stories from NPR’s 300+ bureaus, make possible Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Science Friday, Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me, 24x7 classical music on KWTU 88.7, and more. And without members, there could be no Studio Tulsa, or events like The Give & Take.

You’ll never hear rumors, hype, or sensational attacks delivered on public radio. That’s the reason people trust Public Radio Tulsa and NPR. We can do our job without resorting to sensationalism, but we can’t do it without listener support.

From all of us to all of you, our deepest thanks for making the very best happen at your public radio station, all year long.

P.S. During our June 2018 End-of-Fiscal-Year drive, everyone who made a donation of ANY amount was automatically entered into a drawing for two tickets to see author and humorist David Sedaris live at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on November 13, 2018, PLUS a copy of his book, Theft by Finding!

Congratulations to our winners: Joy, Mark and Sally, Steve, Deloris and Robert, and Kelli.

See all our contest rules HERE.