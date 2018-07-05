You Made It Happen

By 24 minutes ago

The books have JUST slammed shut on our fiscal year, and we’re grateful to report that – in spite of increased engineering expenses in June – we are in sound financial shape. 

Why?

Because of all of you who contributed to Public Radio Tulsa last month.  Your gifts, large and small, first-time and “a little something extra,” added up to over $15,500 donated in June: a 35% increase over June 2017.

Your donations help fuel stories from NPR’s 300+ bureaus, make possible Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Science Friday, Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me, 24x7 classical music on KWTU 88.7, and more. And without members, there could be no Studio Tulsa, or events like The Give & Take.

You’ll never hear rumors, hype, or sensational attacks delivered on public radio. That’s the reason people trust Public Radio Tulsa and NPR. We can do our job without resorting to sensationalism, but we can’t do it without listener support.

From all of us to all of you, our deepest thanks for making the very best happen at your public radio station, all year long.

P.S.  During our June 2018 End-of-Fiscal-Year drive, everyone who made a donation of ANY amount was automatically entered into a drawing for two tickets to see author and humorist David Sedaris live at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on November 13, 2018, PLUS a copy of his book, Theft by Finding

Congratulations to our winners: Joy, Mark and Sally, Steve, Deloris and Robert, and Kelli. 

See all our contest rules HERE.

Tags: 
David Sedaris
Public Radio Tulsa
Support
End of Fiscal Year

Related Content

Why Does June 30 Matter? PLUS a David Sedaris Giveaway!

By Jun 19, 2018
David Sedaris Photo Credit: Adam DeTour

June 30 matters.  Why?  Because here at Public Radio Tulsa, it’s the end of our budget year. We’re committed to a balanced budget as well as balanced reporting.  You can help us achieve this goal with YOUR donation HERE. Your donation will help us finish the fiscal year strong. 

And as a thank you, your donation in the month of June automatically will enter you into a drawing for two tickets to see David Sedaris live at the Tulsa PAC November 13th, PLUS a signed copy of his book, “Theft by Finding." 