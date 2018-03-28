Areas of showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will remain possible this morning and into the afternoon, especially across southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible across northeast Oklahoma later tonight as an upper level system dives into the southern Plains. Severe weather is not expected. A strong cold front is forecast to move through the region over the weekend bringing a chance of showers and much cooler weather by Sunday.
Yes... More Rain
By NWS-Tulsa • 41 minutes ago