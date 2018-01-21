Women March in Tulsa and OKC

Women gathered in Tulsa and at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Saturday to join worldwide women's marches.

They protested Donald Trump's policies, chanting "We need a leader, not a creepy tweeter." Marchers wore pink cat-ear hats and held signs saying to vote for Democrats in 2018. One woman wore a T-shirt bearing the likeness of Oklahoma-born social justice icon Woody Guthrie, who wrote "This Land Is Your Land."

The Tulsa march started at the Guthrie Green after a short rally.

At Oklahoma City, Katie Kastner returned for this year's event after she said she caught flack for participating in 2017. She said friends in her small hometown of Cordell, about 100 miles west of Oklahoma City, criticized her both in person and on social media for protesting Trump.

She said the insults initially stung, but the hurt turned to resolve to continue standing up for herself and women everywhere.