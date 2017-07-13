Woman in Murder-for-Hire Plot Released from Jail

A northern Oklahoma woman charged with using the internet to solicit the killing of her ex-husband in Israel has been released from federal detention.

The Oklahoman reports 37-year-old Danielle Layman of Ponca City was released Tuesday and will be on house arrest pending her trial in Oklahoma City. If convicted, she could face 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Investigators say Layman was arrested June 30 after FBI officials learned of the alleged "murder-for-hire" plot to kill her ex-husband with ricin, a poison made with beans of castor oil plants.

FBI records show agents found several dozen castor beans, a mortar and pestle and instructions on how to make ricin in Layman's home.

Layman's attorney says the defense team will put up "a great defense."