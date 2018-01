Tulsa Police are investigating a murder. A woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of the 31st and Highway 169 Quik-Trip.

The shooting took place about four this morning. A woman pulled near the gas pumps. A man in a pick-up pulled be side her and fired one shot with a shotgun. She was dead at the scene.

Police are looking for a suspect in a pick-up. No names have been released. The woman is believed to be in her 30s.