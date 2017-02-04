Woman Gets Life in Prison in Beating Death of 83-Year-Old

An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced to life in prison in the beating death of an 83-year-old Bluejacket resident.

A Craig County judge sentenced 21-year-old Chelsea Raulston on Friday in the death of Velma Bennett. Raulston was also given 30 more years for robbery, plus five years for the unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Court documents show that Raulston told authorities she and an accomplice planned to kill Bennett and take her money.

She admitted in a pre-sentencing investigation report that she used a metal pipe she was "able to swing" in the killing.

Prosecutor Tony Evans argued for the sentences to run consecutively rather than concurrently because Raulston "showed no mercy that night (and) she deserves no mercy today."