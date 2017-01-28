Woman Found Dead After OKC Fire

Firefighters say one woman was found dead following a fire at a home northwest of downtown Oklahoma City while two other people escaped, including a woman who was alerted to the fire by a mail carrier.

Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson says firefighters were called shortly after 9 a.m. Friday and found heavy smoke at the home. They later found the victim dead inside.

Fulkerson says a second resident escaped, while mail carrier Reggie Sloan told The Oklahoman he "bammed" on one door until a woman opened it. Sloan said the woman often is waiting for him and he told her to get out.

The names of the victim and the two who escaped the home and a suspected cause of the fire were not immediately released.