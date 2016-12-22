Woman Dies After Crashing Car in Police Pursuit from Oklahoma to Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities say a woman was killed after crashing her car in Fort Smith after a police pursuit that began in eastern Oklahoma.

The pursuit began in Roland, Oklahoma, after an officer clocked the woman driving 77 mph in a 45 mph speed zone on U.S. 64 late Wednesday. Roland police say the woman did not pull over and instead sped up to 100 mph before crossing the state line in to Arkansas.

Police say the woman then crashed her car into a wall early Thursday in Fort Smith and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name hasn't been released.