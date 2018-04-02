Winter Weather Advisory for Parts of Tulsa Metro

Patchy freezing drizzle is ongoing this morning, along and north of a line from Okemah to Tulsa to Miami. This area also has a freeze warning through mid morning. Precipitation amounts should be very light. Be careful when driving this morning as untreated roads and elevated surface may have a light glaze. Temperatures will rise above freezing by mid to late morning. A warm front will lift north across the area on Monday. On Tuesday, the front will move back southeast as a cold front. The frontal timing will not be very favorable for severe weather, as the front will move through much of eastern Oklahoma by mid day. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms across eastern Oklahoma on Tuesday morning, quickly ending by early afternoon as the front moves through. There will be a better chance for thunderstorms across western Arkansas through Tuesday afternoon, with perhaps enough instability for strong or severe storms. It will depend how fast the front moves through, with the higher severe potential south and east of Fort Smith. Gusty northwest winds will develop behind the cold front on Tuesday, which may raise fire weather concerns.