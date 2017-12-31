Wind Chills Plunge

Areas of light freezing drizzle will continue this morning, especially in areas southeast of Interstate 44. This may produce a light glaze of ice on area roads. Drier air moving in from the north will eventually diminish the threat by afternoon. Wind chills of zero to near 10 below zero will continue across parts of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas through the morning, with only modest improvement in the afternoon. Even colder readings are expected later this evening and overnight, with readings of 10 to 20 below zero likely north of I-40, and zero to 10 below zero elsewhere. Dangerous wind chills will continue through Monday morning, and are expected again Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will begin a slow moderation later next week.