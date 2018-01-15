Wind Chill Takes A Dangerous Turn

Snow will continue to spread into northeastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. The snow is expected to taper off this afternoon. One to two inches are expected across much of the advisory area. The heaviest accumulations are expected to be near the Kansas border in Craig and Ottawa Counties where 3 to 4 inches are likely. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Bitterly cold conditions are expected tonight into Tuesday morning with wind chills ranging from 0 to 15 below zero. These conditions can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas, west central Arkansas, east central Oklahoma, northeast Oklahoma and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening through noon Tuesday. The coldest wind chills will occur around 8 AM Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.