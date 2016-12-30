Wildfires Pop up in Oklahoma as Fire Danger Increases

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Wildfires are popping up in parts of Oklahoma, and state forestry officials warn today could bring a very high fire danger to the state because of low humidity and gusty winds.

One fire is burning near Shawnee, while two other fires were reported in Lincoln County. There are no reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service says the wildfire risk Thursday is elevated, but Friday's risk is "near critical." That's because dry air and strong winds could cause any spark to spread quickly.

Oklahoma Forestry Services said in its daily fire report that any fire that starts Friday "will exhibit resistance to control" and that county wildland task forces should be prepared to mobilize as needed.