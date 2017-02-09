Wildfire Danger on the Increase in Oklahoma

Fire danger into the weekend for Southern High Plains

Forecasters say the Southern High Plains will have elevated fire danger conditions Friday and Saturday before a cold front approaches and brings higher humidity levels.

The National Weather Service says the combination of low humidity, dry vegetation, high temperatures and winds means that any fire that develops could spread out of control quickly. Temperatures in Oklahoma are expected to reach the 70s Friday with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Saturday temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

The Storm Prediction Center says the fire risk will be "elevated" from the Big Bend region of Texas to southwestern Nebraska today and Friday, and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles at the adjoining part of New Mexico on Saturday.